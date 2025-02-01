Left Menu

Rajouri's Lifeline: New Bridge Sparks Hope for Villagers

A new bridge in Rajouri, linking Naushera to Seri Block, is poised to transform connectivity for 10 villages. This project promises to cut travel times significantly, offering relief especially during medical emergencies. The Border Roads Organisation spearheads multiple infrastructure projects enhancing regional connectivity in Jammu and Kashmir.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 01-02-2025 10:29 IST
Work begins on motorable bridge connecting Naushera to Seri Block in Rajouri (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
The construction of a motorable bridge in Rajouri, aimed at connecting Naushera with Seri Block, has kindled optimism among local villagers plagued by inadequate travel options. Once completed, the bridge is expected to enhance transport links for 10 villages, significantly benefiting residents, particularly during emergency medical situations.

Villagers express excitement about the project. 'The bridge will greatly reduce our travel time and improve connectivity,' one local resident shared with ANI. Another villager remarked on the anticipation of reduced travel times by an hour, emphasizing the community's overall joy with the ongoing development.

The Border Roads Organisation (BRO) is actively engaged in constructing several road and bridge projects across Jammu and Kashmir. In October 2024, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh launched road and bridge projects worth Rs 731.22 crore in the region, illustrating the significant investment in improving infrastructure.

(With inputs from agencies.)

