Left Menu

Nirmala Sitharaman: Breaking Records with Eighth Consecutive Union Budget

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman delivered her eighth consecutive budget, second only to former PM Morarji Desai in total number of budgets presented. This marks her as the longest-serving finance minister under one prime minister. Key historical details on India's budget presentations are also discussed.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 01-02-2025 12:02 IST | Created: 01-02-2025 11:06 IST
Nirmala Sitharaman: Breaking Records with Eighth Consecutive Union Budget
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman (Image: SansadTV) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman has made history by presenting her eighth straight Union Budget, setting a new benchmark in India's fiscal chronicles. This achievement is only surpassed by former Prime Minister Morarji Desai, who delivered a total of ten budgets over his political career.

Nirmala Sitharaman, appointed in 2019 as India's first full-time woman finance minister under Prime Minister Narendra Modi, has carved out a unique record without any interruptions. Her tenure reflects stability and continuity in India's financial leadership during challenging economic times.

The tradition of budget presentation in independent India has seen various prominent figures take the spotlight, with important changes over the decades. The historical shifts in budget presentation have been influenced by factors such as colonial legacy and procedural efficiency.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
U.S. Legislators Urge AI Chip Export Restrictions to Counter Chinese Advances

U.S. Legislators Urge AI Chip Export Restrictions to Counter Chinese Advance...

 Global
2
Turbulence Over Reagan: Navigating the High-Stakes Airspace

Turbulence Over Reagan: Navigating the High-Stakes Airspace

 Global
3
Britain Begins Third Phase of Post-Brexit Border Regime

Britain Begins Third Phase of Post-Brexit Border Regime

 Global
4
Burgum's Era: A Shift Towards Energy Dominance

Burgum's Era: A Shift Towards Energy Dominance

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The silent saboteur: Action-level backdoor attacks in deep reinforcement learning

AI's human core: Challenging the myth of autonomous intelligence

The ethical dilemma: Can artificial agents truly mirror human morality?

Unmasking AI text: The power of human judgment in a digital age

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025