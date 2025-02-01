Nirmala Sitharaman: Breaking Records with Eighth Consecutive Union Budget

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman has made history by presenting her eighth straight Union Budget, setting a new benchmark in India's fiscal chronicles. This achievement is only surpassed by former Prime Minister Morarji Desai, who delivered a total of ten budgets over his political career.

Nirmala Sitharaman, appointed in 2019 as India's first full-time woman finance minister under Prime Minister Narendra Modi, has carved out a unique record without any interruptions. Her tenure reflects stability and continuity in India's financial leadership during challenging economic times.

The tradition of budget presentation in independent India has seen various prominent figures take the spotlight, with important changes over the decades. The historical shifts in budget presentation have been influenced by factors such as colonial legacy and procedural efficiency.

