Union Budget 2025-26: Accelerating Growth and Inclusive Development

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman presented the Union Budget 2025-26, focusing on accelerating growth and fostering inclusive development. She highlighted the Indian economy's status as the fastest-growing among developing nations and emphasized the upcoming five years as a unique opportunity to stimulate economic progress.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 01-02-2025 11:14 IST | Created: 01-02-2025 11:14 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
On Saturday, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman unveiled the Union Budget 2025-26, reiterating the government's commitment to accelerating economic growth and fostering inclusive development.

This marks the 14th consecutive budget under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's administration. Sitharaman emphasized the journey toward unlocking potential for greater prosperity, noting the Indian economy's distinction as the fastest-growing among developing countries.

In her eighth consecutive budget presentation, she noted the coming five years as a unique opportunity to further stimulate growth, projecting a robust and inclusive economic strategy.

(With inputs from agencies.)

