Kejriwal's Appeal: Vote AAP to Safeguard Delhi's Welfare Schemes

As the Delhi Assembly election draws near, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) National Convenor Arvind Kejriwal extended a hand to Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) supporters on Saturday. He urged them to back AAP in the upcoming election to continue reaping the benefits of his government's welfare schemes.

Kejriwal shared an interaction with a BJP supporter, expressing concern over potential losses if AAP were to lose. "I met a loyal BJP supporter who questioned, 'Arvind ji, what if you lose?' I replied by asking, 'What will happen to you if I lose?' Noting the supporter's reliance on improved government schools, Kejriwal highlighted that such advances were a result of AAP's governance.

He warned voters that if AAP's reign ended, residents would face expenses up to Rs 25,000 due to halted welfare schemes, including free utilities and transport. Despite assurances from BJP leaders, including PM Narendra Modi, promising continuity, Kejriwal insisted these benefits were at risk, pressing BJP supporters to vote AAP while respecting their affiliation choices.

(With inputs from agencies.)