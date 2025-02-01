Transforming India's Rural Economy: A New Era for Logistics and MSMEs
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced plans to transform India into a major logistics hub with 1.5 lakh rural post offices, boosting the rural economy. A urea plant in Assam and enhanced MSME credit guarantee cover were also revealed, alongside support for the National Cooperative Development Corporation.
- Country:
- India
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman unveiled ambitious plans to transform India into a leading logistics hub on Saturday, as she presented her eighth consecutive budget. Central to this strategy is the transformation of 1.5 lakh rural post offices into powerful public logistics entities, aimed at invigorating the rural economy.
Announcing further developmental efforts, Sitharaman revealed the setting up of a urea plant boasting a 12.7 lakh tonne capacity in Assam, promising to bolster agricultural productivity. Alongside these plans, she stated the intent to increase the investment and turnover limits to support economic growth.
Sitharaman emphasized the critical role of MSMEs, noting they contribute 45 percent of the nation's exports. To boost their economic contribution, the government will expand credit guarantee cover to ease cash flow issues. Additionally, she pledged support to the National Cooperative Development Corporation, facilitating greater financial assistance to rural sectors.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
IFC to Invest $130M in Asialink Finance Corporation to Boost Financial Inclusion for MSMEs in Philippines
Dabur India Posts Strong Q3 Financial Performance
Revving Up Madhya Pradesh's Industrial Potential: A Call to MSMEs and Exporters
Government to set up urea plant with 12.7 lakh tonne capacity in Assam: FM.
Govt to enhance credit guarantee cover for MSMEs to improve credit access: FM.