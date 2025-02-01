Moldovagaz Resumes Transdniestria Gas Deliveries Amid Ukraine Transit Halt

Moldovagaz has made a significant move by dispatching 3 million cubic metres of natural gas to Transdniestria. This is the first such delivery since the transit route through Ukraine was halted, raising concerns over regional energy supply.

According to Moldovagaz CEO Vadim Ceban, the gas shipment is crucial as Transdniestria's gas system is struggling with shortages. The delivery is expected to stabilize pressure levels within the enclave's infrastructure.

These shipments come at a critical time where geopolitical tensions have affected energy routes, highlighting the complexities of delivering resources amidst regional conflict.

(With inputs from agencies.)