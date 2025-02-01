Left Menu

India's Foreign Investment Overhaul: Revamping the Bilateral Investment Treaty

India is revamping its Bilateral Investment Treaty model to attract foreign investments. This move, aimed at enhancing investor confidence, comes in response to past issues with treaties and arbitration cases. The initiative seeks global alignment and promises better legal protections, enticing more foreign direct investments into key sectors.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 01-02-2025 13:19 IST | Created: 01-02-2025 13:19 IST
  • Country:
  • India

In a strategic move to attract more foreign investments, the Indian government announced on Saturday that it will revamp its existing model Bilateral Investment Treaty (BIT). The Finance Minister, Nirmala Sitharaman, emphasized the need to make the treaty more investor-friendly in line with the Interim Budget's proposals.

This decision, taken in the spirit of 'first develop India,' aims to resolve longstanding issues that have deterred several developed nations due to tax dispute reservations. The government acknowledges that only a handful of countries have accepted the current model, which previously led to notable arbitration losses against entities like Vodafone and Cairn Energy.

The revamped BIT model is anticipated to restore India's credibility in its investment policies, ensuring a balance between policy space and legal protection for investors. Analysts like Ajay Srivastava and Rumki Majumdar underscore the importance of improving ease of doing business to solidify India as an appealing investment destination.

(With inputs from agencies.)

