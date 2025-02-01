Nirmala Sitharaman Unveils Transformative Tax Reforms for Middle Class

In a significant move, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman revealed a sweeping package of tax reforms, highlighted by the introduction of a simpler income tax law projected for 2025-26. Their goal: easing the financial strain on the middle class while enhancing transparency and trust between taxpayers and the government.

Among the reforms, the threshold for TDS on senior citizens' interest has been doubled, and for rent-related TDS has been increased to Rs 6 lakh annually. The TCS threshold on remittances is adjusted to Rs 10 lakh, with specific remittance exemptions for educational loans, illustrating a clear focus on providing relief to small taxpayers and encouraging voluntary compliance.

The Budget also revamps the income tax slabs, offering considerable benefits to middle-class earners, with zero tax for annual incomes up to Rs 12 lakh under the new regime. These measures are crafted to stimulate household consumption by increasing disposable income, fostering deeper savings and investments.

