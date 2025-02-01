Historic Relief for Middle Class: Zero Income Tax Announced

The Union Budget's announcement of a zero income tax rate for incomes up to Rs 12 lakh was described as 'historic relief' by the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) on Saturday. This measure, aimed at the middle class, is expected to significantly enhance their savings and spending capabilities.

TDP spokesperson Jyothsna Tirunagari took to social media platform 'X' to express that this landmark decision marks a major stride in empowering the middle class with increased financial freedom. She highlighted that the upcoming income tax bill would be streamlined to favor taxpayers with its simplicity and clarity.

In reference to the proposed fiscal plan for 2025–26, Tirunagari praised the Narendra Modi-led NDA government for delivering substantive actions while contrasting it with the Congress's unfulfilled promises. She lauded the budget as one prioritizing the interests of India's diligent middle class.

(With inputs from agencies.)