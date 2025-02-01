Left Menu

India's Agricultural Leap: New Schemes and Initiatives Unveiled

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced six new agricultural schemes, raising the Kisan Credit Card loan limit to Rs 5 lakh. Key initiatives include a research ecosystem mission, a cotton mission for improved productivity, support for Bihar's Makhana sector, and a push for self-reliance in pulses production.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 01-02-2025 14:45 IST | Created: 01-02-2025 14:45 IST
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman revealed six new schemes aimed at boosting India's agricultural sector, including an increase in the Kisan Credit Card loan limit to Rs 5 lakh. The announcement came during her eighth budget speech in Parliament.

Sitharaman referred to agriculture as 'the first engine of growth,' introducing the Prime Minister Dhan-Dhaanya Krishi Yojana to enhance crop productivity in 100 agri-districts. The initiative is expected to benefit 1.7 crore farmers, with a special emphasis on rural women and small-scale farmers.

The government unveiled a six-year mission to boost pulses production and established a dedicated Makhana Board for Bihar. Moreover, a comprehensive program aims to improve horticulture efficiency while a five-year cotton mission targets increased productivity.

(With inputs from agencies.)

