India's Agricultural Leap: New Schemes and Initiatives Unveiled

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman revealed six new schemes aimed at boosting India's agricultural sector, including an increase in the Kisan Credit Card loan limit to Rs 5 lakh. The announcement came during her eighth budget speech in Parliament.

Sitharaman referred to agriculture as 'the first engine of growth,' introducing the Prime Minister Dhan-Dhaanya Krishi Yojana to enhance crop productivity in 100 agri-districts. The initiative is expected to benefit 1.7 crore farmers, with a special emphasis on rural women and small-scale farmers.

The government unveiled a six-year mission to boost pulses production and established a dedicated Makhana Board for Bihar. Moreover, a comprehensive program aims to improve horticulture efficiency while a five-year cotton mission targets increased productivity.

(With inputs from agencies.)