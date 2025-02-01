Union Budget 2025: Path to Self-Reliant India

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman presented the Union Budget 2025, emphasizing a self-reliant India with a primary focus on agriculture and micro, small, and medium enterprises. The budget was hailed by Union Ministers for its commitment to economic expansion and investments across various sectors.

In a significant move, the budget introduced tax reforms with no income tax on earnings up to Rs 12 lakh, providing relief to the middle-class and allowing greater household consumption. This was received positively, reflecting the government's focus on economic growth and societal welfare.

Infrastructure development, clean water initiatives under the Jal-Jeevan Mission, and benefits for states like Bihar spotlight the budget's holistic approach. Leaders praised the proactive steps towards establishing India as a global leader, or 'Vishwaguru', through strategic financial planning and sectoral improvements.

