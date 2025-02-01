Union Budget 2025: Path to Self-Reliant India
Union Budget 2025 focuses on agriculture, providing tax relief to the middle class, and fostering a self-reliant India. Key features include no tax on incomes up to Rs 12 lakh, investments in infrastructure and clean water initiatives, benefiting both the economy and public welfare significantly.
Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman presented the Union Budget 2025, emphasizing a self-reliant India with a primary focus on agriculture and micro, small, and medium enterprises. The budget was hailed by Union Ministers for its commitment to economic expansion and investments across various sectors.
In a significant move, the budget introduced tax reforms with no income tax on earnings up to Rs 12 lakh, providing relief to the middle-class and allowing greater household consumption. This was received positively, reflecting the government's focus on economic growth and societal welfare.
Infrastructure development, clean water initiatives under the Jal-Jeevan Mission, and benefits for states like Bihar spotlight the budget's holistic approach. Leaders praised the proactive steps towards establishing India as a global leader, or 'Vishwaguru', through strategic financial planning and sectoral improvements.
