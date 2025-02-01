Boosted Budget: Empowerment and Welfare Initiatives See New Highs

The Union Budget unveiled on Saturday earmarks Rs 13,611 crore for the Department of Social Justice and Empowerment, a 35.75% increase from the previous fiscal year's revised estimate. The disability welfare segment has also seen a boost, now allocated Rs 1,275 crore.

Among key beneficiaries, the Scholarships for Higher Education for Young Achievers Scheme (SHREYAS) for Scheduled Castes received Rs 472 crore. Similarly, Rs 250.13 crore has been designated for SHREYAS targeted at OBCs and EBCs. The PM YASASVI scheme and PM DAKSH Yojana continue to receive substantial allocations.

However, not all initiatives have benefited. The Venture Capital Fund for SCs and OBCs faces a dramatic reduction, plummeting to Rs 0.02 crore from Rs 30 crore. On the other hand, funding for disability welfare, senior citizens, and drug rehabilitation see moderate increments.

(With inputs from agencies.)