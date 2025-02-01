Union Budget 2025-26: A Financial Overview

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman unveiled the Union Budget 2025-26 on Saturday, revealing an expenditure plan of Rs 50.65 lakh crore, marking a 7.4% increase from the current fiscal figures.

The budget documents indicate a substantial allocation of Rs 5.41 lakh crore for Centrally Sponsored Schemes for the next financial year, compared to Rs 4.15 lakh crore for the present year. Central sector schemes see an allocation of Rs 16.29 lakh crore, up from Rs 15.13 lakh crore for 2024-25.

This budget increase is driven by factors such as rising interest payments on various loans, enhanced defense funding needs, and expanded employment schemes. The capital expenditure is projected at Rs 11.22 lakh crore, with effective capital spending reaching Rs 15.48 lakh crore.

