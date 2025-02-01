Left Menu

Union Budget 2025-26: A Financial Overview

The Union Budget 2025-26 presented by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman outlines a total expenditure of Rs 50.65 lakh crore, with significant allocations for centrally sponsored and central sector schemes. Key factors influencing the increased budget include interest payments, defense needs, and employment programs.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 01-02-2025 16:06 IST | Created: 01-02-2025 16:06 IST
Union Budget 2025-26: A Financial Overview
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman unveiled the Union Budget 2025-26 on Saturday, revealing an expenditure plan of Rs 50.65 lakh crore, marking a 7.4% increase from the current fiscal figures.

The budget documents indicate a substantial allocation of Rs 5.41 lakh crore for Centrally Sponsored Schemes for the next financial year, compared to Rs 4.15 lakh crore for the present year. Central sector schemes see an allocation of Rs 16.29 lakh crore, up from Rs 15.13 lakh crore for 2024-25.

This budget increase is driven by factors such as rising interest payments on various loans, enhanced defense funding needs, and expanded employment schemes. The capital expenditure is projected at Rs 11.22 lakh crore, with effective capital spending reaching Rs 15.48 lakh crore.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
U.S. Legislators Urge AI Chip Export Restrictions to Counter Chinese Advances

U.S. Legislators Urge AI Chip Export Restrictions to Counter Chinese Advance...

 Global
2
Turbulence Over Reagan: Navigating the High-Stakes Airspace

Turbulence Over Reagan: Navigating the High-Stakes Airspace

 Global
3
Britain Begins Third Phase of Post-Brexit Border Regime

Britain Begins Third Phase of Post-Brexit Border Regime

 Global
4
Burgum's Era: A Shift Towards Energy Dominance

Burgum's Era: A Shift Towards Energy Dominance

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The silent saboteur: Action-level backdoor attacks in deep reinforcement learning

AI's human core: Challenging the myth of autonomous intelligence

The ethical dilemma: Can artificial agents truly mirror human morality?

Unmasking AI text: The power of human judgment in a digital age

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025