Left Menu

Significant Tax Breaks Announced for High Earners in New Budget

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman's new budget policy offers substantial tax savings for individuals with annual incomes between Rs 12 lakh and over Rs 24 lakh. The revised tax slabs target varied income groups, providing significant relief and optimizing savings as part of the new tax regime starting in 2025-26.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 01-02-2025 16:28 IST | Created: 01-02-2025 16:25 IST
Significant Tax Breaks Announced for High Earners in New Budget
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman (Photo/ANI) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman has unveiled significant tax breaks in the latest budget, targeting high-income individuals. Those earning Rs 24 lakh or more annually can anticipate saving up to Rs 1.10 lakh in income tax. Meanwhile, earners of Rs 12 lakh will enjoy complete tax exemption, translating into savings of Rs 80,000 by the next fiscal.

Sitharaman's budget introduces restructured tax slabs under the new tax regime, offering relief to various income brackets. As per governmental calculations, individuals earning Rs 13 lakh annually will save Rs 25,000 on their tax liability. Similarly, those earning between Rs 14 lakh and Rs 23 lakh will see escalating savings ranging from Rs 30,000 to Rs 1.05 lakh.

For the salaried class, the exemption threshold could rise to Rs 12.75 lakh per annum by considering a standard deduction of Rs 75,000. The revised slabs propose a tax-free bracket up to Rs 4 lakh, with incremental rates of 5% to 30% for income beyond that, reaching over Rs 24 lakh annually.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
U.S. Legislators Urge AI Chip Export Restrictions to Counter Chinese Advances

U.S. Legislators Urge AI Chip Export Restrictions to Counter Chinese Advance...

 Global
2
Turbulence Over Reagan: Navigating the High-Stakes Airspace

Turbulence Over Reagan: Navigating the High-Stakes Airspace

 Global
3
Britain Begins Third Phase of Post-Brexit Border Regime

Britain Begins Third Phase of Post-Brexit Border Regime

 Global
4
Burgum's Era: A Shift Towards Energy Dominance

Burgum's Era: A Shift Towards Energy Dominance

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The silent saboteur: Action-level backdoor attacks in deep reinforcement learning

AI's human core: Challenging the myth of autonomous intelligence

The ethical dilemma: Can artificial agents truly mirror human morality?

Unmasking AI text: The power of human judgment in a digital age

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025