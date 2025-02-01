Union Budget 2025-26: India's Golden Future Unveiled
The Union Budget 2025-26 has been hailed by Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai as a transformative document promising a golden future for India. It aims to uplift middle and working classes, benefit farmers, and introduce significant health sector reforms. Tax relief and increased agricultural credit are key highlights.
The Union Budget 2025-26 has been applauded by Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai as a key milestone for India's golden future. He highlighted the budget's focus on uplifting the middle and working classes, asserting that it marks a historic moment in the nation's economic trajectory.
Sai praised the Modi government's decision to eliminate taxes on annual incomes up to Rs 12 lakh, a move set to benefit millions of middle-class families, contrasting it with previous tax thresholds during Congress governance. The budget's pro-farmer stance also gained attention, with increases in the Kisan Credit Card loan limits from Rs 3 lakh to Rs 5 lakh.
Revolutionary changes in the health sector were noted, emphasizing the establishment of 200 day care cancer centers and tax exemptions on 36 life-saving drugs. Sai extended gratitude to Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and Prime Minister Modi, dedicating the budget to farmers, youth, and women.

