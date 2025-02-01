Left Menu

Union Budget 2025-26: India's Golden Future Unveiled

The Union Budget 2025-26 has been hailed by Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai as a transformative document promising a golden future for India. It aims to uplift middle and working classes, benefit farmers, and introduce significant health sector reforms. Tax relief and increased agricultural credit are key highlights.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Raipur | Updated: 01-02-2025 16:38 IST | Created: 01-02-2025 16:38 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The Union Budget 2025-26 has been applauded by Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai as a key milestone for India's golden future. He highlighted the budget's focus on uplifting the middle and working classes, asserting that it marks a historic moment in the nation's economic trajectory.

Sai praised the Modi government's decision to eliminate taxes on annual incomes up to Rs 12 lakh, a move set to benefit millions of middle-class families, contrasting it with previous tax thresholds during Congress governance. The budget's pro-farmer stance also gained attention, with increases in the Kisan Credit Card loan limits from Rs 3 lakh to Rs 5 lakh.

Revolutionary changes in the health sector were noted, emphasizing the establishment of 200 day care cancer centers and tax exemptions on 36 life-saving drugs. Sai extended gratitude to Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and Prime Minister Modi, dedicating the budget to farmers, youth, and women.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
U.S. Legislators Urge AI Chip Export Restrictions to Counter Chinese Advances

U.S. Legislators Urge AI Chip Export Restrictions to Counter Chinese Advance...

 Global
2
Turbulence Over Reagan: Navigating the High-Stakes Airspace

Turbulence Over Reagan: Navigating the High-Stakes Airspace

 Global
3
Britain Begins Third Phase of Post-Brexit Border Regime

Britain Begins Third Phase of Post-Brexit Border Regime

 Global
4
Burgum's Era: A Shift Towards Energy Dominance

Burgum's Era: A Shift Towards Energy Dominance

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The silent saboteur: Action-level backdoor attacks in deep reinforcement learning

AI's human core: Challenging the myth of autonomous intelligence

The ethical dilemma: Can artificial agents truly mirror human morality?

Unmasking AI text: The power of human judgment in a digital age

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025