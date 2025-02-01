Union Budget 2025-26: India's Golden Future Unveiled

The Union Budget 2025-26 has been applauded by Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai as a key milestone for India's golden future. He highlighted the budget's focus on uplifting the middle and working classes, asserting that it marks a historic moment in the nation's economic trajectory.

Sai praised the Modi government's decision to eliminate taxes on annual incomes up to Rs 12 lakh, a move set to benefit millions of middle-class families, contrasting it with previous tax thresholds during Congress governance. The budget's pro-farmer stance also gained attention, with increases in the Kisan Credit Card loan limits from Rs 3 lakh to Rs 5 lakh.

Revolutionary changes in the health sector were noted, emphasizing the establishment of 200 day care cancer centers and tax exemptions on 36 life-saving drugs. Sai extended gratitude to Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and Prime Minister Modi, dedicating the budget to farmers, youth, and women.

(With inputs from agencies.)