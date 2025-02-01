Left Menu

Union Budget 2025: A Comprehensive Push for Economic Growth and Inclusivity

Karnataka industry leaders applaud the Union Budget 2025 for its emphasis on infrastructure, consumption, and investment. Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw praises tax reliefs that boost domestic spending. Key sectors like energy, health, and manufacturing receive targeted support. Progressive reforms and fiscal discipline underpin expectations of transformative economic growth.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 01-02-2025 17:12 IST | Created: 01-02-2025 17:10 IST
Union Budget 2025: A Comprehensive Push for Economic Growth and Inclusivity
Union Budget FY25 Image Credit:
  • Country:
  • India

The Union Budget 2025 has been warmly received by major figures in Karnataka's industry, with a focus on infrastructure, consumption, and investment hailed as steps toward solidifying economic growth. Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw, Biocon Limited's Executive Chairperson, noted the promising direction of economic strategies.

Significant tax relief for incomes up to Rs 12 lakh is expected to enhance domestic spending, which leaders predict will propel growth. Further, emphasis on clean energy advancements, infrastructure, and rural resilience marks a comprehensive strategy for a developed India, according to CII Karnataka leaders.

The budget addresses diverse sectors such as healthcare, technology, and manufacturing with initiatives like tax exemptions on essential drugs and new medical seats, alongside a push for local manufacturing and skill development, promising transformative progression across the spectrum of the Indian economy.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
U.S. Legislators Urge AI Chip Export Restrictions to Counter Chinese Advances

U.S. Legislators Urge AI Chip Export Restrictions to Counter Chinese Advance...

 Global
2
Turbulence Over Reagan: Navigating the High-Stakes Airspace

Turbulence Over Reagan: Navigating the High-Stakes Airspace

 Global
3
Britain Begins Third Phase of Post-Brexit Border Regime

Britain Begins Third Phase of Post-Brexit Border Regime

 Global
4
Burgum's Era: A Shift Towards Energy Dominance

Burgum's Era: A Shift Towards Energy Dominance

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Can AI clones find your perfect job or partner? The future of human search

Explainable AI in high-stakes decisions: A roadmap for better human-AI collaboration

Play, learn, thrive: The impact of mobile games on health education for teens

A smarter, safer future: Trustworthy AI as the foundation of sustainable development

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025