Union Budget 2025: A Comprehensive Push for Economic Growth and Inclusivity
Karnataka industry leaders applaud the Union Budget 2025 for its emphasis on infrastructure, consumption, and investment. Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw praises tax reliefs that boost domestic spending. Key sectors like energy, health, and manufacturing receive targeted support. Progressive reforms and fiscal discipline underpin expectations of transformative economic growth.
- Country:
- India
The Union Budget 2025 has been warmly received by major figures in Karnataka's industry, with a focus on infrastructure, consumption, and investment hailed as steps toward solidifying economic growth. Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw, Biocon Limited's Executive Chairperson, noted the promising direction of economic strategies.
Significant tax relief for incomes up to Rs 12 lakh is expected to enhance domestic spending, which leaders predict will propel growth. Further, emphasis on clean energy advancements, infrastructure, and rural resilience marks a comprehensive strategy for a developed India, according to CII Karnataka leaders.
The budget addresses diverse sectors such as healthcare, technology, and manufacturing with initiatives like tax exemptions on essential drugs and new medical seats, alongside a push for local manufacturing and skill development, promising transformative progression across the spectrum of the Indian economy.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Union Budget 2026: Balancing Tax Relief and Fiscal Discipline
US House Passes Bill for Tax Relief Deal with Taiwan
AfDB and USTDA Renew Partnership to Advance Infrastructure Development in Africa
Green Light for Khurda Road-Balangir Railway: A Milestone in Odisha's Infrastructure Development
Nora Bridge Inauguration: A Leap Towards Infrastructure Development in Kathua