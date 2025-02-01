Union Budget 2025: A Comprehensive Push for Economic Growth and Inclusivity

The Union Budget 2025 has been warmly received by major figures in Karnataka's industry, with a focus on infrastructure, consumption, and investment hailed as steps toward solidifying economic growth. Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw, Biocon Limited's Executive Chairperson, noted the promising direction of economic strategies.

Significant tax relief for incomes up to Rs 12 lakh is expected to enhance domestic spending, which leaders predict will propel growth. Further, emphasis on clean energy advancements, infrastructure, and rural resilience marks a comprehensive strategy for a developed India, according to CII Karnataka leaders.

The budget addresses diverse sectors such as healthcare, technology, and manufacturing with initiatives like tax exemptions on essential drugs and new medical seats, alongside a push for local manufacturing and skill development, promising transformative progression across the spectrum of the Indian economy.

(With inputs from agencies.)