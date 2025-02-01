Kerala Business Leaders Hail India's Budget
The Union Budget proposals have been positively received by Kerala's business community. It highlights tax relief, incentives for startups and MSMEs, and benefits for tourism and healthcare. The budget is seen as pro-growth, aiding diverse sectors, and aligning with the vision of a Vikasit Bharat.
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman's Union Budget proposals have garnered praise from Kerala's business leaders, lauding its potential to catalyze economic growth. The budget's emphasis on income tax relief and incentives for startups and MSMEs could invigorate the middle class while supporting India's journey towards a 5 trillion USD economy.
Yusuff Ali M A of Lulu Group and Vinod Manjila of CII Kerala commended the budget for fostering a self-reliant economy and benefiting sectors like tourism, healthcare, and exports. The Cochin Chamber of Commerce backed the proposals for extending exemptions to shipbuilding units, benefiting Cochin Shipyard, and rationalizing customs duties on marine products.
Shivadas B Menon, Yadu Narayanan Mooss, and Venkatraman Venkateswaran highlighted the budget's growth-orientation, particularly in sectors like agriculture and MSMEs, boosting consumption and presenting opportunities for further strengthening customer relationships and financing growth.
