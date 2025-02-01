Left Menu

Kerala Business Leaders Hail India's Budget

The Union Budget proposals have been positively received by Kerala's business community. It highlights tax relief, incentives for startups and MSMEs, and benefits for tourism and healthcare. The budget is seen as pro-growth, aiding diverse sectors, and aligning with the vision of a Vikasit Bharat.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kochi | Updated: 01-02-2025 17:30 IST | Created: 01-02-2025 17:30 IST
Kerala Business Leaders Hail India's Budget
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman's Union Budget proposals have garnered praise from Kerala's business leaders, lauding its potential to catalyze economic growth. The budget's emphasis on income tax relief and incentives for startups and MSMEs could invigorate the middle class while supporting India's journey towards a 5 trillion USD economy.

Yusuff Ali M A of Lulu Group and Vinod Manjila of CII Kerala commended the budget for fostering a self-reliant economy and benefiting sectors like tourism, healthcare, and exports. The Cochin Chamber of Commerce backed the proposals for extending exemptions to shipbuilding units, benefiting Cochin Shipyard, and rationalizing customs duties on marine products.

Shivadas B Menon, Yadu Narayanan Mooss, and Venkatraman Venkateswaran highlighted the budget's growth-orientation, particularly in sectors like agriculture and MSMEs, boosting consumption and presenting opportunities for further strengthening customer relationships and financing growth.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
U.S. Legislators Urge AI Chip Export Restrictions to Counter Chinese Advances

U.S. Legislators Urge AI Chip Export Restrictions to Counter Chinese Advance...

 Global
2
Turbulence Over Reagan: Navigating the High-Stakes Airspace

Turbulence Over Reagan: Navigating the High-Stakes Airspace

 Global
3
Britain Begins Third Phase of Post-Brexit Border Regime

Britain Begins Third Phase of Post-Brexit Border Regime

 Global
4
Burgum's Era: A Shift Towards Energy Dominance

Burgum's Era: A Shift Towards Energy Dominance

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Can AI clones find your perfect job or partner? The future of human search

Explainable AI in high-stakes decisions: A roadmap for better human-AI collaboration

Play, learn, thrive: The impact of mobile games on health education for teens

A smarter, safer future: Trustworthy AI as the foundation of sustainable development

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025