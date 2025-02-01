Left Menu

Rajasthan CM Lauds Union Budget 2025: A Path to Self-Reliance

Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma commends the Union Budget 2025 for its emphasis on India's self-reliance and development, highlighting 'Make for World' alongside 'Make in India'. The budget addresses power sector reforms and offers substantial relief to taxpayers, furthering inclusive development and support for farmers and MSMEs.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 01-02-2025 18:25 IST | Created: 01-02-2025 18:25 IST
Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma has expressed praise for the Union Budget 2025, describing it as a catalyst for India's journey to becoming a self-reliant and developed nation. He noted the introduction of 'Make for World' alongside 'Make in India' as evidence of India's ambition to emerge as a global economic powerhouse. Government proposals on power sector reforms and loans to states, including the extension of the Jal Jeevan Mission, have been incorporated in the budget, according to an official statement.

The Chief Minister highlighted the budget's focus on balanced development with a priority on inclusivity. It offers significant relief to the middle class, provides economic backing to farmers, and strengthens the MSME sector. Such measures, he believes, align with the vision of a prosperous and robust Rajasthan.

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, while presenting the budget in the Lok Sabha, detailed initiatives for economic growth, stressing agriculture, MSMEs, and investment. Notable tax reforms include the removal of income tax on earnings up to Rs 12 lakh, benefiting the middle class. Initiatives aimed at societal welfare, infrastructure, and innovative sectors like AI and digital technology also feature prominently in the budget's comprehensive roadmap for national development.

(With inputs from agencies.)

