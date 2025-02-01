Left Menu

Mitra Denounces Budget: A 'Disaster' or a 'Conspiracy'?

Amit Mitra criticizes the central government's budget as a 'disaster' for common people, youth, women, and farmers. He questions the motives behind policies such as 100% FDI in insurance, high GST rates, and inadequate measures against inflation, suggesting possible conspiracies and poor economic handling.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 01-02-2025 18:51 IST | Created: 01-02-2025 18:51 IST
Mitra Denounces Budget: A 'Disaster' or a 'Conspiracy'?
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Amit Mitra, Principal Chief Advisor to the West Bengal Chief Minister, launched a scathing critique of the central government's budget, branding it a 'disaster' for everyday citizens. Mitra highlighted that the budget neglected critical groups such as youth, women, and farmers.

Mitra questioned the decision to allow 100% equity in FDI insurance while maintaining an 18% GST. He speculated about potential connections between the union government and international lobbyists shaping this policy, suggesting a possible 'conspiracy'.

The economist further expressed concerns about cuts to social services and the budget's efficacy in tackling inflation. He criticized the measures, such as raising the income tax threshold, as insufficient and potentially detrimental amidst rising inflation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
U.S. Legislators Urge AI Chip Export Restrictions to Counter Chinese Advances

U.S. Legislators Urge AI Chip Export Restrictions to Counter Chinese Advance...

 Global
2
Turbulence Over Reagan: Navigating the High-Stakes Airspace

Turbulence Over Reagan: Navigating the High-Stakes Airspace

 Global
3
Britain Begins Third Phase of Post-Brexit Border Regime

Britain Begins Third Phase of Post-Brexit Border Regime

 Global
4
Burgum's Era: A Shift Towards Energy Dominance

Burgum's Era: A Shift Towards Energy Dominance

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Can AI clones find your perfect job or partner? The future of human search

Explainable AI in high-stakes decisions: A roadmap for better human-AI collaboration

Play, learn, thrive: The impact of mobile games on health education for teens

A smarter, safer future: Trustworthy AI as the foundation of sustainable development

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025