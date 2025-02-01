Mitra Denounces Budget: A 'Disaster' or a 'Conspiracy'?
Amit Mitra criticizes the central government's budget as a 'disaster' for common people, youth, women, and farmers. He questions the motives behind policies such as 100% FDI in insurance, high GST rates, and inadequate measures against inflation, suggesting possible conspiracies and poor economic handling.
- Country:
- India
Amit Mitra, Principal Chief Advisor to the West Bengal Chief Minister, launched a scathing critique of the central government's budget, branding it a 'disaster' for everyday citizens. Mitra highlighted that the budget neglected critical groups such as youth, women, and farmers.
Mitra questioned the decision to allow 100% equity in FDI insurance while maintaining an 18% GST. He speculated about potential connections between the union government and international lobbyists shaping this policy, suggesting a possible 'conspiracy'.
The economist further expressed concerns about cuts to social services and the budget's efficacy in tackling inflation. He criticized the measures, such as raising the income tax threshold, as insufficient and potentially detrimental amidst rising inflation.
(With inputs from agencies.)
