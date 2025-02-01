India's Nuclear Energy Push: A Budgetary Leap Towards a Cleaner Future
The recent budget highlights a strong focus on nuclear energy, aiming to boost India's power infrastructure. Significant allocations for Small Modular Reactors and exemptions for critical minerals signal a shift towards sustainable energy and enhanced production capability, securing energy and employment opportunities for the nation.
- Country:
- India
In a decisive move toward sustainable energy infrastructure, the Union Budget has placed significant emphasis on nuclear energy. This initiative, highlighted by the Union Minister Manohar Lal, is expected to decrease reliance on conventional sources, bolstering India's power sector.
The Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman unveiled plans targeting sectors including taxes, infrastructure, and notably, nuclear energy, aiming for 100 GW of nuclear power by 2047. The significant Rs 20,000 crore allocation for Small Modular Reactors (SMRs) underscores India's commitment to developing a clean energy future.
Complementing these efforts, the Budget proposes customs duty exemptions on various critical minerals, crucial for battery manufacturing, thereby promising enhanced production capabilities and job creation. Overall, the budget marks a pivotal moment in India's transition towards an efficient and resilient energy sector.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
EU Extends Sanctions on Russia Amid Energy Security Deals
CCEA Approves Ethanol Price Revision for 2024-25: Strengthening India’s Ethanol Blending Programme and Energy Security
EU to Renew Russia Sanctions Amid Hungary's Assurances on Energy Security
FM announces Nuclear Energy Mission for research, development of small modular reactors with an outlay of Rs 20,000 crore: