Union Budget 2025: Promises of Progress and Regional Focus

Union Minister Chirag Paswan praises the Union Budget 2025 for bridging socio-economic disparities, while Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar highlights Bihar-specific initiatives. Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman's budget speech outlines infrastructure development projects, yet concerns arise over the lack of focus on education and health sectors.

Union Budget 2025: Promises of Progress and Regional Focus
Union Minister Chirag Paswan (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Union Minister Chirag Paswan has lauded the Union Budget 2025, describing it as an inclusive plan that tackles socio-economic disparities between urban and rural communities and the wealthy and poor. Emphasizing the budget's focus on infrastructure and economic inclusivity, Paswan thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman for their roles in crafting this financial blueprint.

He stated, "This budget strengthens the vision of a developed nation, bridging gaps between rich and poor, rural and urban regions. It supports youth, women, and the middle class, influencing every sector." Paswan also commended Bihar-specific measures, noting the significance of projects like the greenfield airport and IIT Patna expansion.

Meanwhile, Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar called the Union Budget 2025 a forward-looking financial plan, key to national and state-level growth. Kumar highlighted initiatives like the Makhana Board creation, greenfield airports, and the Western Kosi Canal Project in Mithilanchal, all contributing to Bihar's economic and infrastructure development. Finance Minister Sitharaman's budget speech included numerous incentives for Bihar, but independent MP Pappu Yadav criticized the lack of focus on education and health.

(With inputs from agencies.)

