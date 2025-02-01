Coal India Navigates Challenging Start to Fiscal Year with Optimism

Coal India Ltd (CIL) faced a tough start to the year, reporting its first monthly production de-growth of the current fiscal period. January saw a 0.8% reduction in output, producing 77.8 million tonnes compared to 78.4 million tonnes the previous year, sparking concerns over meeting annual targets.

The miner, however, remains optimistic, projecting potential growth in the final months of the fiscal year. Officials attribute the January slump primarily to decreased output from South Eastern Coalfields Ltd and Bharat Coking Coal Ltd. Moreover, they anticipate recovery in the forthcoming months.

Despite the setback, CIL's offtake figures illustrate positive growth. From April 2024 to January 2025, the company recorded a 1.8% production increase, mirroring the ten-month offtake rise, reflecting the overall resilience and strategic forward planning of the company.

(With inputs from agencies.)