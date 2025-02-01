Left Menu

Himachal's Reaction to Union Budget: Relief for Salaried, Discontent for Apple Growers

The Union Budget 2025-26 has triggered contrasting reactions in Himachal Pradesh. Government employees welcome tax relief, while apple growers and the state government criticize it as election-focused. Concerns rise over the lack of provisions for farmers and border areas, leaving segments of society unsatisfied.

The Union Budget for the financial year 2025-26, presented by Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, has led to divergent reactions in Himachal Pradesh. Government employees are pleased with the tax relief measures, yet apple growers and the state government have criticized it as election-oriented, calling it an 'election gimmick'.

Himachal Pradesh's Revenue Minister, Jagat Singh Negi, expressed disappointment, stating that the budget failed to address essential issues like poverty and unemployment. He accused the central government of using the budget for electoral advantage ahead of the Delhi elections.

Apple industry stakeholders feel particularly neglected, with unmet promises on import duties and funding for border and tribal regions. Hari Singh, a Shimla apple grower, highlighted the need for protective measures against foreign apple imports, underscoring the absence of support for the state's apple economy.

On the other hand, government employees in Himachal Pradesh have expressed satisfaction with the increased tax exemption limit. Sanjeev Sharma from the Himachal Pradesh Secretariat Employees' Union acknowledged the relief but also pointed out pending financial arrears from the central government.

The mixed reactions underline a brewing debate over resource allocation, particularly concerning farmers' relief and support for border areas. Despite the tax relief appreciated by some, dissatisfaction persists among key sectors of Himachal Pradesh, reflecting broader tensions in fiscal priorities. (ANI)

