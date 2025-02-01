Historic Tax Reform: Relief for Middle-Class Government Employees
The Union Budget 2025-26 proposes a significant reform by exempting Rs 12 lakh annual income from income tax, anticipated to benefit a majority of government employees. This policy aims to provide relief to the middle class, with expectations of further employee welfare reflected by the 8th Pay Commission recommendations.
The Central government's recent announcement of exempting Rs 12 lakh annual income from tax ambit in the Union Budget 2025-26 has been warmly welcomed by government employees' unions.
The reform, presented by Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, promises substantial relief for middle-class government workers, aligning with the newly constituted 8th Pay Commission's objectives.
Leaders like Ashutosh Misra and Manjeet Singh Patel commend the initiative for boosting employees' welfare and enhancing their economic participation, highlighting its potential impact on approximately 70% of government employees.
