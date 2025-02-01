Left Menu

Historic Tax Reform: Relief for Middle-Class Government Employees

The Union Budget 2025-26 proposes a significant reform by exempting Rs 12 lakh annual income from income tax, anticipated to benefit a majority of government employees. This policy aims to provide relief to the middle class, with expectations of further employee welfare reflected by the 8th Pay Commission recommendations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 01-02-2025 21:16 IST | Created: 01-02-2025 21:16 IST
Historic Tax Reform: Relief for Middle-Class Government Employees
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Central government's recent announcement of exempting Rs 12 lakh annual income from tax ambit in the Union Budget 2025-26 has been warmly welcomed by government employees' unions.

The reform, presented by Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, promises substantial relief for middle-class government workers, aligning with the newly constituted 8th Pay Commission's objectives.

Leaders like Ashutosh Misra and Manjeet Singh Patel commend the initiative for boosting employees' welfare and enhancing their economic participation, highlighting its potential impact on approximately 70% of government employees.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
U.S. Legislators Urge AI Chip Export Restrictions to Counter Chinese Advances

U.S. Legislators Urge AI Chip Export Restrictions to Counter Chinese Advance...

 Global
2
Turbulence Over Reagan: Navigating the High-Stakes Airspace

Turbulence Over Reagan: Navigating the High-Stakes Airspace

 Global
3
Britain Begins Third Phase of Post-Brexit Border Regime

Britain Begins Third Phase of Post-Brexit Border Regime

 Global
4
Burgum's Era: A Shift Towards Energy Dominance

Burgum's Era: A Shift Towards Energy Dominance

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Can AI clones find your perfect job or partner? The future of human search

Explainable AI in high-stakes decisions: A roadmap for better human-AI collaboration

Play, learn, thrive: The impact of mobile games on health education for teens

A smarter, safer future: Trustworthy AI as the foundation of sustainable development

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025