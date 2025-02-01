Union Budget 2025-26: A People's Vision

Prime Minister Narendra Modi hailed the Union Budget 2025-26 as a 'people's budget,' envisioning it as a catalyst for national growth and development. The budget promises to foster greater participation from citizens in the country's economic journey.

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman proposed significant income tax cuts for the middle class, alongside a forward-looking reform blueprint aimed at fostering a developed India. Increased budget allocations are also noted in strategic sectors including defense, health, and education.

The proposed budget sets aside considerable funds to amend the nuclear liability law, creating a robust mission for nuclear energy. It also addresses pressing infrastructure needs with planned expansions in higher education and healthcare facilities.

(With inputs from agencies.)