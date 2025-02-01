Punjab's Budget Disappointment

Punjab Finance Minister Harpal Singh Cheema voiced strong criticism on Saturday against the latest Union Budget, labeling it as 'completely disappointing.' According to Cheema, the budget failed to address any of Punjab's pressing demands, including crucial support for crop diversification, suggesting the BJP's disdain for the border state.

Cheema pointed out that the budget seemed to cater more to Bihar's upcoming elections, reflecting a political strategy rather than addressing national concerns. He was especially frustrated that none of Punjab's requests from a pre-budget meeting were taken into consideration. The finance minister also emphasized bias, noting that the budget omitted mentions of states not aligned with the BJP.

Demands for special industrial packages aimed at promoting growth in Punjab's border districts, strengthening police infrastructure, and developing critical railway lines were all ignored. The lack of support for legal MSP guarantees and solutions to farmer debts were other significant grievances not addressed in the budget.

