AFPM Hopes for Swift Tariff Resolution

The American Fuel and Petrochemical Manufacturers Association (AFPM) has voiced concerns over President Donald Trump's decision to impose tariffs on oil and energy products from Canada and Mexico. The association believes such measures should not endure.

In a statement released on Saturday, AFPM expressed optimism that a swift resolution could be achieved with North American neighbors. They emphasized the importance of removing crude oil, refined products, and petrochemicals from the tariff schedule.

The group underscored that consumers might feel the impact if the tariffs linger, hence their appeal for a speedy conclusion to negotiations and policy changes.

