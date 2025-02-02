Left Menu

AFPM Hopes for Swift Tariff Resolution

The American Fuel and Petrochemical Manufacturers Association (AFPM) expressed hope that President Trump's tariffs on Canadian and Mexican oil and energy products will be short-lived. AFPM desires a quick resolution to prevent consumer impact.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Houston | Updated: 02-02-2025 04:41 IST | Created: 02-02-2025 04:41 IST
AFPM Hopes for Swift Tariff Resolution
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • United States

The American Fuel and Petrochemical Manufacturers Association (AFPM) has voiced concerns over President Donald Trump's decision to impose tariffs on oil and energy products from Canada and Mexico. The association believes such measures should not endure.

In a statement released on Saturday, AFPM expressed optimism that a swift resolution could be achieved with North American neighbors. They emphasized the importance of removing crude oil, refined products, and petrochemicals from the tariff schedule.

The group underscored that consumers might feel the impact if the tariffs linger, hence their appeal for a speedy conclusion to negotiations and policy changes.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Pentagon Deploys Troops for Trump's Escalated Border Crackdown

Pentagon Deploys Troops for Trump's Escalated Border Crackdown

 United States
2
Tragic Plane Crash Near Philadelphia Mall Sparks Major Incident

Tragic Plane Crash Near Philadelphia Mall Sparks Major Incident

 Global
3
CDC Data Removal Sparks Controversy Over Gender Identity Guidance

CDC Data Removal Sparks Controversy Over Gender Identity Guidance

 Global
4
Cross-Border Abortion Pill Prescription Lands Doctor in Legal Crossfire

Cross-Border Abortion Pill Prescription Lands Doctor in Legal Crossfire

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Can AI clones find your perfect job or partner? The future of human search

Explainable AI in high-stakes decisions: A roadmap for better human-AI collaboration

Play, learn, thrive: The impact of mobile games on health education for teens

A smarter, safer future: Trustworthy AI as the foundation of sustainable development

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025