Lincoln's Legacy in India's Budget

In a twist on Abraham Lincoln's words, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman deemed the Union Budget to be 'by the people, for the people, of the people,' during a statement made on Sunday.

She highlighted Prime Minister Narendra Modi's support of tax cuts, saying that while Modi was fully behind the initiative, it took time to convince the bureaucratic circles.

Addressing concerns from the middle class, Sitharaman assured that their voices had been heard, acknowledging the dissatisfaction of committed taxpayers whose aspirations had not yet been realized.

