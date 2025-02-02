Left Menu

Lincoln's Legacy in India's Budget

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman compared the Union Budget to Lincoln's famous quote, emphasizing it was designed for citizens. Prime Minister Modi supported tax cuts, though it required persuading officials. Sitharaman acknowledged the frustrations of the middle class over unfulfilled aspirations despite their honesty as taxpayers.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 02-02-2025 12:30 IST | Created: 02-02-2025 12:30 IST
In a twist on Abraham Lincoln's words, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman deemed the Union Budget to be 'by the people, for the people, of the people,' during a statement made on Sunday.

She highlighted Prime Minister Narendra Modi's support of tax cuts, saying that while Modi was fully behind the initiative, it took time to convince the bureaucratic circles.

Addressing concerns from the middle class, Sitharaman assured that their voices had been heard, acknowledging the dissatisfaction of committed taxpayers whose aspirations had not yet been realized.

