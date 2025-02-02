Chouhan Criticizes Gandhi's Budget Remarks, Defends 2025-26 Union Budget

Union Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Sunday dismissed Rahul Gandhi's criticism of the Union Budget, likening the Congress leader's comments to recycled rhetoric. Chouhan accused Gandhi of parroting pre-scripted critiques without understanding their implications.

Responding to Gandhi's 'band-aid for bullet wounds' analogy, Chouhan said it symbolizes Congress's own failure to generate original ideas. He praised the Budget for its significant income tax relief for individuals earning up to Rs 12 lakh annually and highlighted its comprehensive approach to national development.

Chouhan underscored the record-high allocations for agriculture and rural development, emphasizing strategies to support farmers with low-interest loans and enhance agricultural productivity. He stressed the Budget's role in fostering self-reliance and supporting every societal sector, from women and youth to the middle class and marginalized communities.

(With inputs from agencies.)