Drone Attack on Khor Mor: Unclaimed Strike on Kurdistan's Gas Field

A recent drone attack targeted the Khor Mor gas field located in Iraq's Kurdistan region, security sources informed Reuters. The attack resulted in no damage to the field or to Dana Gas, and production continues as normal, the Kurdish Regional Government's Ministry of Natural Resources confirmed.

The Khor Mor gas field is under the rights of the Pearl Consortium, which includes United Arab Emirates energy firm Dana Gas and its affiliate, Crescent Petroleum. The consortium continues its operations seamlessly despite the security scare.

As of now, no organization has come forward to claim responsibility for the attack, leaving the motives behind the aerial strike unknown. Authorities continue to investigate the situation closely.

