Left Menu

Drone Attack on Khor Mor: Unclaimed Strike on Kurdistan's Gas Field

A drone attack targeted the Khor Mor gas field in Iraq's Kurdistan region, causing no damage or disruption to production, according to local authorities. The rights to the field are held by the Pearl Consortium, UAE's Dana Gas, and Crescent Petroleum. No group has claimed responsibility for the attack.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 02-02-2025 23:33 IST | Created: 02-02-2025 23:33 IST
Drone Attack on Khor Mor: Unclaimed Strike on Kurdistan's Gas Field

A recent drone attack targeted the Khor Mor gas field located in Iraq's Kurdistan region, security sources informed Reuters. The attack resulted in no damage to the field or to Dana Gas, and production continues as normal, the Kurdish Regional Government's Ministry of Natural Resources confirmed.

The Khor Mor gas field is under the rights of the Pearl Consortium, which includes United Arab Emirates energy firm Dana Gas and its affiliate, Crescent Petroleum. The consortium continues its operations seamlessly despite the security scare.

As of now, no organization has come forward to claim responsibility for the attack, leaving the motives behind the aerial strike unknown. Authorities continue to investigate the situation closely.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
FAA's Strategic Response to Reagan National Safety Concerns

FAA's Strategic Response to Reagan National Safety Concerns

 Global
2
Watershed Yatra: Pioneering Sustainable Resource Management in Nagaland

Watershed Yatra: Pioneering Sustainable Resource Management in Nagaland

 India
3
Inside DOGE: Musk's Agents Access U.S. Government Records

Inside DOGE: Musk's Agents Access U.S. Government Records

 Global
4
ITC Expands Horizons with Prasuma and Meatigo Acquisition

ITC Expands Horizons with Prasuma and Meatigo Acquisition

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Temperature Uncertainty Impacts Firm Growth and Investment

How Climate Change and Conflict Are Fueling a Global Food Crisis

AI’s next leap? Study reveals how language games can break learning barriers

Hacked intelligence? New study exposes stealthy backdoor in customized LLMs

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025