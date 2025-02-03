Tripura's Spectacular Saraswati Puja: A Community Affair

In a grand celebration of Basant Panchami, Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha unveiled a towering 40-foot idol of Goddess Saraswati in the 40th ward of Agartala Municipal Corporation. The event, which marked the auspicious Saraswati Puja, has become a focal point for students and community members wishing for progress and unity.

During the event, CM Saha emphasized the importance of collective well-being, appealing to the people of Tripura to embrace the vision of 'Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat'. He also commended the organisers for honouring senior citizens, marking the event as a model of respect and cultural celebration.

This year's Saraswati Puja drew an influx of visitors, with its inclusion of a vibrant fair and special recognition of elders, particularly mothers over 70. Since its inception in 2021, the event has expanded in scale, reflecting its growing socio-cultural significance. Notably, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and President Droupadi Murmu extended their national greetings, endorsing the celebration's message of wisdom and prosperity.

(With inputs from agencies.)