Left Menu

Tripura's Spectacular Saraswati Puja: A Community Affair

Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha unveiled an impressive 40-foot Saraswati idol in Agartala on Basant Panchami. The festivities drew thousands, featuring a lively fair and senior citizen honors. Celebrated since 2021, this event has grown remarkably, symbolizing cultural unity and progress. National leaders extended wishes for prosperity and wisdom.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 03-02-2025 06:23 IST | Created: 03-02-2025 06:23 IST
Tripura's Spectacular Saraswati Puja: A Community Affair
40-foot Goddess Saraswati idol in Agartala (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a grand celebration of Basant Panchami, Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha unveiled a towering 40-foot idol of Goddess Saraswati in the 40th ward of Agartala Municipal Corporation. The event, which marked the auspicious Saraswati Puja, has become a focal point for students and community members wishing for progress and unity.

During the event, CM Saha emphasized the importance of collective well-being, appealing to the people of Tripura to embrace the vision of 'Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat'. He also commended the organisers for honouring senior citizens, marking the event as a model of respect and cultural celebration.

This year's Saraswati Puja drew an influx of visitors, with its inclusion of a vibrant fair and special recognition of elders, particularly mothers over 70. Since its inception in 2021, the event has expanded in scale, reflecting its growing socio-cultural significance. Notably, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and President Droupadi Murmu extended their national greetings, endorsing the celebration's message of wisdom and prosperity.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Australia's Near-Flawless Victory: A Cricketing Masterclass

Australia's Near-Flawless Victory: A Cricketing Masterclass

 Global
2
Tragic Collision: Black Hawk and American Airlines Jet Crash Near Washington

Tragic Collision: Black Hawk and American Airlines Jet Crash Near Washington

 Global
3
Trump's Tariff Gamble: Economic Strategy or Political Misstep?

Trump's Tariff Gamble: Economic Strategy or Political Misstep?

 Global
4
Tariffs on Canadian and Mexican Oil Threaten U.S. Fuel Prices

Tariffs on Canadian and Mexican Oil Threaten U.S. Fuel Prices

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Future of EU Transport: Decarbonization, Innovation, and Green Mobility

Cambodia’s e-GP Strategy: A Roadmap for Sustainable Public Procurement

The Future of Work: Human Capital, Job Creation, and Economic Inclusion

Sustaining Water, Securing Business: WRG’s Model for a Water-Resilient Future

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025