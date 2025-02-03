Left Menu

VP Dhankhar Urges Youth to Uphold National Integrity Amid Rising Concerns

Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar calls upon the Indian youth to actively address national challenges such as anti-national narratives and illegal migration. Highlighting the importance of meaningful debates and India's remarkable growth, he stresses the youth's role in preserving India's unity and progress.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 03-02-2025 06:24 IST | Created: 03-02-2025 06:24 IST
Vice President Jagdeep Dhankar (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar on Sunday emphasized the crucial role of young Indians in safeguarding the nation's integrity against anti-national narratives. During his address at the 75th ICAI Annual Function in Delhi, he urged young people to confront these divisive narratives that threaten India's unity and progress.

Dhankhar flagged issues like illegal migration and demographic changes impacting electoral politics as significant challenges demanding the youth's attention. He highlighted the need for collective solutions to these problems, urging, 'Our nation cannot afford millions of illegal migrants or demographic disruptions affecting electoral politics.'

He also expressed concern over the disruptions in parliamentary proceedings, citing a lack of productive dialogue as a critical issue. Dhankhar underscored the importance of meaningful debates, a legacy of the Constituent Assembly, and appealed to the youth to take responsibility in guiding the nation's future.

(With inputs from agencies.)

