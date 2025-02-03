Massive Seizures in Delhi Ahead of 2025 Elections: Over Rs 218 Crore Confiscated

In a decisive move before the Delhi Assembly Elections 2025, enforcement agencies have seized cash, narcotics, bullion, liquor, and giveaways worth over Rs 218 crore during operations under the Model Code of Conduct. Reported by the Chief Electoral Officer's Office in Delhi, the seized cash amounts to Rs 38,64,20,564, reflecting a 202 per cent rise from the 2020 elections.

The confiscations also include narcotics valued at Rs 88,40,08,723, bullion worth Rs 80,78,50,903, liquor amounting to Rs 4,93,75,770, and freebies totaling Rs 5,52,07,159. This increased vigilance has resulted in 2,703 FIRs being filed under various legislations, exceeding the 2,067 FIRs from the 2020 elections.

Efforts to guarantee free and fair elections continue as special teams monitor compliance with electoral norms, restricting the exploitation of money and inducements in the electoral process. In related law enforcement updates, the Delhi Police Crime Branch apprehended a known gangster, seizing sophisticated firearms and ammunition. Ahead of the February 5 polls, the Election Commission has directed strict monitoring from all agencies to prevent misuse of power and ensure unbiased elections.

