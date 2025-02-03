Left Menu

Massive Gathering at Prayagraj for Basant Panchami Amrit Snan

A significant influx of devotees converged at Prayagraj for the sacred Amrit Snan on Basant Panchami, part of the ongoing Maha Kumbh Mela 2025. Authorities assured safety measures, while spiritual leaders urged peace and caution amid the massive turnout. The Uttar Pradesh government’s arrangements received praise from attendees.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 03-02-2025 06:25 IST | Created: 03-02-2025 06:25 IST
Devotees gather at Prayagraj for 'Amrit Snan' in River Ganga on Basant Panchami (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Prayagraj witnessed a monumental gathering of devotees who flocked to the city for the Amrit Snan on the occasion of Basant Panchami. The event, crucial within the ongoing Maha Kumbh Mela 2025, saw pilgrims from across India arriving to partake in the holy dip in the River Ganga, honoring Maa Saraswati.

The Amrit Snan, coinciding with the auspicious day of Basant Panchami, drew a massive turnout, reflecting the festival's cultural and spiritual significance. Additional Mela Adhikari Vivek Chaturvedi affirmed the preparedness for the event, emphasizing the measures taken for the safety and orderly conduct of processions to the Sangam ghat.

Authorities reported that the Kumbh Command and Control Centre is managing operations with vigilance, monitoring 25 sectors and numerous bridges and barricades, utilizing over 3,000 CCTV cameras. The Uttar Pradesh government's extensive preparations were widely commended by pilgrims who participated in the event, which has attracted international attention.

(With inputs from agencies.)

