Telangana's Tribal Festival Echoes Kumbh Mela: Medaram Jatara Takes Center Stage

Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy announced that the Telangana government plans to conduct Medaram Jatara, the world's biggest biennial tribal festival, similarly to the famed Kumbh Mela. This cultural event, venerating goddesses Sammakka and Saralamma, will take place from January 28 to 31 in Mulugu district.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hyderabad | Updated: 18-01-2026 23:33 IST | Created: 18-01-2026 23:33 IST
Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy announced on Sunday that the Telangana government is set to conduct the Medaram Jatara, the world's largest biennial tribal festival, in a manner similar to the renowned Kumbh Mela.

The event, known as 'Medaram Jatara' or 'Sammakka Saralamma Maha Jatara', involves tribal communities gathering to worship their folk goddesses Sammakka and her daughter Saralamma. Scheduled to occur from January 28 to 31 in Mulugu district, the festival holds significant cultural importance.

In a historic first, the state government convened a cabinet meeting outside Hyderabad, in Medaram, marking Reddy's commitment to honoring the site's cultural heritage.

(With inputs from agencies.)

