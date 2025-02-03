Historic Devotion: Millions Embrace Sacred Ritual at Maha Kumbh

In an awe-inspiring display of devotion, more than 1.65 million devotees took a holy dip at Triveni Sangam as of 4 am on Monday. This marks the commencement of the third 'Amrit Snan' on Basant Panchami at the Maha Kumbh 2025 in Prayagraj, officials reported.

The Naga Sadhus led the sacred bathing ritual at the ghats, a tradition resonating with ancient Indian culture, as noted by the Maha Kumbh administration on social media. The Uttar Pradesh Information Department indicates that since the event's inception on January 13, over 340 million devotees have already participated.

Meanwhile, the spiritual atmosphere intensified as over 1 million Kalpwasis practiced month-long austerities. Devotees amassed at Prayagraj, celebrating Basant Panchami with holy dips in the Ganga and prayers to Maa Saraswati.

A significant influx of pilgrims was observed at Prayagraj junction. The city is well-prepared to host the Amrit Snan on February 3, aligned with Basant Panchami, noted for its auspiciousness. The event, integral to the ongoing Maha Kumbh Mela, attracts worshippers nationwide for the revered dip in the Ganges.

The occasion saw devotees from across the nation converging in the holy city, many engaging in charitable acts. Maa Saraswati, associated with Basant Panchami, elevates the dip's spiritual significance. Safety and smooth operations were guaranteed, according to Additional Mela Adhikari Vivek Chaturvedi, as Mahamandleshwars steered processions towards Sangam ghat for Maha Kumbh's third 'Amrit Snan'.

Police personnel joined in prayers as Saints and Nagas advanced to Triveni Sangam. Basant Panchami, celebrating spring's advent on Magha's fifth day, is synonymous with Maa Saraswati, revered in learning and arts. The Uttar Pradesh government ensured extensive arrangements, lauded by devotees for facilitating a seamless experience.

In their effort to ensure an orderly event, the Kumbh Command and Control Centre meticulously managed operations throughout the Maha Kumbh 2025. This included overseeing 25 sectors, 30 pontoon bridges, and extensive surveillance with over 3,000 CCTV cameras monitoring the entire area.

The Maha Kumbh 2025, which began on January 13 and extends through February 26, continues to draw massive attendance from India and worldwide, poised to break previous records for participation.

