World Wetlands Day Celebration Highlights Bumptious Biodiversity at Pobitora Wildlife Sanctuary

In a bid to underscore the critical role of wetlands, World Wetlands Day was celebrated at Pobitora Wildlife Sanctuary, part of the Guwahati Wildlife Division, in collaboration with Aranyak NGO. The event took place at Tamuliduva Wetland in Assam's Morigaon district, drawing the participation of students from Hadukpar LP School of Mayong to elevate awareness about the conservation of these vital ecosystems.

Highlighting the significance of sustaining wetlands for future generations, Forest Range Officer Pranjal Baruah addressed attendees on the need for collective responsibility. He revealed findings from the recent Asian Water Bird Census, noting a count of 10,933 water birds spanning 56 species in Pobitora's wetlands, reflecting the area's potent biodiversity.

Declared a sanctuary in 1987, Pobitora covers 38.85 km2 and is a haven for numerous species, including the Indian one-horned rhinoceros. The protected area is teeming with wildlife, featuring 22 mammal species, 375 bird species, 27 reptiles, 9 amphibians, and 39 fish species, demonstrating its ecological richness.

