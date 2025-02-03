Global Dynamics: EU's Strategic Moves and Oil Demand's Steady Forecast
The European Union is considering collaboration with the UK and Norway to enhance continental defense amid an expected stable oil demand until 2040. The EU warns against Trump's tariff plans, while the UK announces a significant development finance drive targeting poverty and climate change.
The European Union is actively exploring partnerships with Britain and Norway to bolster continental defense through a 'coalition of the willing,' despite potential tensions with certain neutral and Russia-leaning countries.
Meanwhile, Vitol, the world's largest independent energy trader, projects global oil demand will maintain its current levels until at least 2040. This prediction underscores the enduring need for fossil fuels in the global energy mix.
Reacting to U.S. President Donald Trump's recent tariff measures, the EU vows a robust response if the trade actions extend to Europe. Simultaneously, the UK plans to launch a £100 million development finance initiative on Monday, aimed at fostering businesses that tackle poverty and climate change.
(With inputs from agencies.)
