Election Commission Enforces Media Silence Ahead of Crucial Polls

The Election Commission of India has enforced a ban on exit polls on polling day, February 5, from 7.00 am to 6.30 pm for elections in Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, and Tamil Nadu. This measure aims to maintain electoral integrity and ensure unbiased voting. Political campaigns heat up in anticipation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 03-02-2025 09:33 IST | Created: 03-02-2025 09:33 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a decisive move, the Election Commission of India has announced a stringent ban on the conduct and dissemination of exit polls during the crucial voting hours on February 5. This covers the Delhi assembly elections as well as bypolls in Uttar Pradesh and Tamil Nadu.

Issued on January 22, the notification stipulates that no exit polls are to be conducted or published in print or electronic media from 7.00 am to 6.30 pm on polling day. This directive aligns with Section 126A of the Representation of the People Act, 1951, reflecting the Commission's commitment to ensure a fair electoral process.

Amid these regulatory measures, political parties have intensified campaigns as Delhi braces for a high-stakes triangular battle among the BJP, Congress, and AAP. Prime Minister Modi recently criticized the AAP government, promising developmental reforms if BJP is elected to power in the capital.

(With inputs from agencies.)

