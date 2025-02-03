Indian Navy Expands Outreach with University Pavilion

In a significant move to connect with India's youth, Indian Navy Chief Admiral Dinesh K Tripathi inaugurated the Navy Outreach Pavilion at Maharaja Chhatrasal Bundelkhand University. Situated in the heart of educational innovation, this pavilion aims to encourage young minds towards careers in the Indian defence forces.

The initiative, witnessed by Higher Education State Minister Inder Singh Parmar and Vice Chancellor Professor Shubha Tiwari, aligns with the Navy's strategic outreach and engagement program. Admiral Tripathi emphasized the vital role of the Navy in safeguarding India's maritime interests and urged students to consider a fulfilling career in nation-building through the defence forces.

This event follows Prime Minister Narendra Modi's recent dedication of three indigenously crafted naval vessels, INS Surat, INS Nilgiri, and INS Vaghsheer, marking a historic moment with their simultaneous commissioning into the Indian Navy. The pavilion also features a high-tech Navy Enclosure, complete with interactive panels and exhibits to educate and inspire students.

