Uproar Over Dalit Woman's Murder in Ayodhya Sparks Political Protests

Chandrashekhar Azad, the President of Azad Samaj Party-Kanshiram and a Member of Parliament, spearheaded a protest outside the statue of Baba Saheb Ambedkar at Parliament's Prerna Sthal. The demonstration was in response to the grisly murder of a Dalit woman in Ayodhya, an act Azad described as more egregious than the infamous Nirbhaya case. Alongside the protest, Azad submitted an adjournment motion in Parliament, calling for a discussion on the issue.

Azad voiced his discontent with the government's handling of the case, citing a stark comparison to public outrage following the Nirbhaya incident. He condemned the lack of action, stating, "When this happened to Nirbhaya in Delhi, we were speechless and even today we are speechless." Emphasizing the alleged discriminatory treatment of the victim, Azad criticized the ineffective police response and pledged to continue advocating for justice.

Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra also took a stand, condemning the barbaric treatment of the Dalit girl who attended a religious event in Ayodhya. She criticized the police's inaction over the three days the girl was missing, accusing the state government of failing its marginalized communities. Vadra demanded stringent action against those culpable. Meanwhile, Ayodhya's senior police superintendent informed that a suspect had been detained as investigations continue. (ANI)

(With inputs from agencies.)