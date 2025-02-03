Left Menu

European Markets Plunge Amid Tariff Tensions

European shares fell on Monday, contributing to a global market downturn due to fears of escalating trade tensions sparked by U.S. President Donald Trump's tariffs on Canada, Mexico, and China. European automakers were particularly affected, and technology stocks also faced significant losses.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 03-02-2025 14:14 IST | Created: 03-02-2025 13:58 IST
European Markets Plunge Amid Tariff Tensions
Tech shares Image Credit:

On Monday, European shares sank due to mounting fears of an intensifying trade war following U.S. President Donald Trump's recent tariff announcements.

Markets were shaken globally after Trump imposed tariffs of 25% on Canada and Mexico and a 10% levy on China over the weekend. Trump also issued a warning about forthcoming tariffs on Europe, though specific details remain unclear.

The pan-European STOXX 600 index dropped 1.4% by 0810 GMT, while futures for the S&P 500 fell 1.3%. Automakers, highly susceptible to trade duties, saw significant declines, with major companies like Porsche and BMW falling between 3.7% and 6.5%.

Technology stocks weren't spared, tumbling by 2.5%, with ASML Holding down by 2.8%, significantly impacting the index. Meanwhile, Germany's benchmark experienced the steepest declines, with nearly a 2% drop, and the UK's FTSE 100 fell by 1.1%, even as Trump suggested that Britain might escape some of the tariffs.

Euro zone bond yields decreased, with Germany’s two-year yield, sensitive to rate changes, dropping 6 basis points to 2.056%.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Assam's Bold Stance Against Poppy Cultivation

Assam's Bold Stance Against Poppy Cultivation

 India
2
Mizoram's Road Safety Crisis: A Call to Action

Mizoram's Road Safety Crisis: A Call to Action

 India
3
India's New Tax Code: Simplification on the Horizon

India's New Tax Code: Simplification on the Horizon

 India
4
Russia's Supreme Court Rejects Girkin's Appeal

Russia's Supreme Court Rejects Girkin's Appeal

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Future of EU Transport: Decarbonization, Innovation, and Green Mobility

Cambodia’s e-GP Strategy: A Roadmap for Sustainable Public Procurement

The Future of Work: Human Capital, Job Creation, and Economic Inclusion

Sustaining Water, Securing Business: WRG’s Model for a Water-Resilient Future

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025