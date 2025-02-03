European Markets Plunge Amid Tariff Tensions

On Monday, European shares sank due to mounting fears of an intensifying trade war following U.S. President Donald Trump's recent tariff announcements.

Markets were shaken globally after Trump imposed tariffs of 25% on Canada and Mexico and a 10% levy on China over the weekend. Trump also issued a warning about forthcoming tariffs on Europe, though specific details remain unclear.

The pan-European STOXX 600 index dropped 1.4% by 0810 GMT, while futures for the S&P 500 fell 1.3%. Automakers, highly susceptible to trade duties, saw significant declines, with major companies like Porsche and BMW falling between 3.7% and 6.5%.

Technology stocks weren't spared, tumbling by 2.5%, with ASML Holding down by 2.8%, significantly impacting the index. Meanwhile, Germany's benchmark experienced the steepest declines, with nearly a 2% drop, and the UK's FTSE 100 fell by 1.1%, even as Trump suggested that Britain might escape some of the tariffs.

Euro zone bond yields decreased, with Germany’s two-year yield, sensitive to rate changes, dropping 6 basis points to 2.056%.

