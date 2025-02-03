Unprecedented Devotion: Millions Gather for Mahakumbh's Final Shahi Snan
Millions of devotees took a holy dip on the last Shahi Snan during Mahakumbh, marking record-breaking participation. The fervor at Prayagraj's Triveni Sangam intensified as the event drew closer to its end, with political leaders also partaking. With 23 days left, attendance is projected to exceed 500 million.
- Country:
- India
In an awe-inspiring display of faith, more than 12.5 million devotees participated in the third and final Shahi Snan of Mahakumbh on Basant Panchmi. By 8 a.m. Monday, 6.2 million had already taken a sacred dip at Triveni Sangam, marking an historical milestone.
Flower petals were showered from a helicopter to celebrate. UP Minister AK Sharma emphasized the state government's commitment to ensuring smooth proceedings. 'Since Mauni Amavasya, I've been present to oversee arrangements,' Sharma stated, inviting more people to partake in the remaining days of Mahakumbh.
The event's staggering attendance reached over 350 million since its commencement, with projections exceeding 500 million. The spiritual fervor at Prayagraj remains high, drawing millions from India and worldwide. Political figures like Amit Shah and Yogi Adityanath have also participated.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Mahakumbh
- Shahi Snan
- Basant Panchmi
- Prayagraj
- Triveni Sangam
- AK Sharma
- devotees
- Ganga
- faith
- spiritual
ALSO READ
Kanchi Seer Urges Devotees to Embrace Mahakumbh Tradition
Tragic Accidents Strike: Devotees' Van Overturns, Fatal Bus Collision
Maha Kumbh 2023: A Historic Gathering at Triveni Sangam
Devotees Brave Chilly Weather to Partake in Maha Kumbh at Triveni Sangam
MahaKumbh 2023: Devotees Flock Amidst Ex-President Kovind’s Praise for Arrangements