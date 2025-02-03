Unprecedented Devotion: Millions Gather for Mahakumbh's Final Shahi Snan

In an awe-inspiring display of faith, more than 12.5 million devotees participated in the third and final Shahi Snan of Mahakumbh on Basant Panchmi. By 8 a.m. Monday, 6.2 million had already taken a sacred dip at Triveni Sangam, marking an historical milestone.

Flower petals were showered from a helicopter to celebrate. UP Minister AK Sharma emphasized the state government's commitment to ensuring smooth proceedings. 'Since Mauni Amavasya, I've been present to oversee arrangements,' Sharma stated, inviting more people to partake in the remaining days of Mahakumbh.

The event's staggering attendance reached over 350 million since its commencement, with projections exceeding 500 million. The spiritual fervor at Prayagraj remains high, drawing millions from India and worldwide. Political figures like Amit Shah and Yogi Adityanath have also participated.

