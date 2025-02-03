Left Menu

CARE's Excellence in Grading: A Boost for Modulus Alternatives

CARE AIF 1 is the highest grading for alternative investment funds, awarded to Modulus Alternatives' India Credit Opportunities Fund II by CareEdge Analytics. This recognition highlights the fund's strong asset management capabilities and investment processes, making it an attractive option for investors seeking risk-adjusted returns and steady income.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 03-02-2025 16:07 IST | Created: 03-02-2025 16:07 IST
  • Country:
  • India

CARE AIF 1 is the top rating given to Alternative Investment Funds (AIFs) by CareEdge Analytics, signifying excellent asset management and selection capabilities. Modulus Alternatives' India Credit Opportunities Fund II recently received this accolade from CareEdge, a subsidiary of CARE Ratings Ltd.

The fund's strong investment processes and commitment to delivering value underscore its appeal as an investment vehicle for institutional and individual investors targeting risk-adjusted returns and steady income. This highest grading reaffirms ICOF II's standing in the investment landscape.

As a Category II AIF, ICOF II is currently in a fundraising phase, aiming for a target size of INR 750 crore with an additional green shoe option of INR 500 crore. The focus lies on opportunities in sectors like healthcare, pharmaceuticals, and clean energy, with a deployment of over INR 800 crore across six investments.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Assam's Bold Stance Against Poppy Cultivation

Assam's Bold Stance Against Poppy Cultivation

 India
2
Mizoram's Road Safety Crisis: A Call to Action

Mizoram's Road Safety Crisis: A Call to Action

 India
3
India's New Tax Code: Simplification on the Horizon

India's New Tax Code: Simplification on the Horizon

 India
4
Russia's Supreme Court Rejects Girkin's Appeal

Russia's Supreme Court Rejects Girkin's Appeal

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Harmonizing Urban and Rural Definitions for Better International Comparisons

When Cheap Money Isn’t Enough: How Financial Frictions Shape Investment

How Temperature Volatility Disrupts Investments, Labor, and Financial Stability

Understanding the Investment Channel of Monetary Policy in Uncertain Times

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025