CARE's Excellence in Grading: A Boost for Modulus Alternatives

CARE AIF 1 is the top rating given to Alternative Investment Funds (AIFs) by CareEdge Analytics, signifying excellent asset management and selection capabilities. Modulus Alternatives' India Credit Opportunities Fund II recently received this accolade from CareEdge, a subsidiary of CARE Ratings Ltd.

The fund's strong investment processes and commitment to delivering value underscore its appeal as an investment vehicle for institutional and individual investors targeting risk-adjusted returns and steady income. This highest grading reaffirms ICOF II's standing in the investment landscape.

As a Category II AIF, ICOF II is currently in a fundraising phase, aiming for a target size of INR 750 crore with an additional green shoe option of INR 500 crore. The focus lies on opportunities in sectors like healthcare, pharmaceuticals, and clean energy, with a deployment of over INR 800 crore across six investments.

