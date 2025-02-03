Left Menu

JET FUEL SHORTAGE RESOLVED: Barbara Creecy Announces Logistics Plan For OR Tambo

According to a statement from the Transport Department on Sunday, the shortage of jet fuel for refuelling airlines at ORTIA has now been resolved.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Pretoria | Updated: 03-02-2025 20:14 IST | Created: 03-02-2025 20:14 IST
JET FUEL SHORTAGE RESOLVED: Barbara Creecy Announces Logistics Plan For OR Tambo
The logistics plan, developed by the Airports Company South Africa (ACSA), was formally adopted in a high-level meeting chaired by Minister Creecy on Friday, 31 January. Image Credit:
  • Country:
  • South Africa

The Transport Minister, Barbara Creecy, along with key stakeholders in the fuels industry, has successfully implemented a logistics plan to ensure a stable supply of jet fuel for OR Tambo International Airport (ORTIA). The collaboration includes SASOL and the Fuels Industry Association of South Africa.

According to a statement from the Transport Department on Sunday, the shortage of jet fuel for refuelling airlines at ORTIA has now been resolved.

Strategic Plan to Restore Jet Fuel Supply

The logistics plan, developed by the Airports Company South Africa (ACSA), was formally adopted in a high-level meeting chaired by Minister Creecy on Friday, 31 January. The meeting addressed immediate concerns over the supply chain and sought to implement sustainable solutions.

As of 1 February, ORTIA had an opening stock of 20.1 million litres of jet fuel. To further bolster supply, an additional 59 million litres of jet fuel have been injected into the pipeline over the past week, with an expected arrival at ORTIA by 6 February. This significant increase in fuel stock may lead to the lifting of current airline restrictions and a return to normal operational levels.

Additional Fuel Imports to Ensure Stability

To secure long-term stability, the department confirmed that a total of 71.5 million litres of jet fuel will be imported via three vessels arriving in Durban on 5 and 10 February, respectively. The imported fuel will then be transported to ORTIA through a dedicated pipeline.

With these measures in place, the total available stock of jet fuel for February is projected to reach 150.6 million litres.

Collaborative Efforts to Ensure Airline Stability

In an effort to prevent future shortages, the fuel industry has agreed to establish a mechanism that allows for shared fuel distribution among contracted airlines. This means that if an airline's designated supplier runs short on fuel, it will have access to fuel from a non-contracted supplier, ensuring uninterrupted operations.

Minister Creecy has praised the efforts of all stakeholders, emphasizing the importance of cooperation and proactive planning in mitigating supply chain disruptions. She extended her gratitude to airline partners, industry stakeholders, and the public for their patience and understanding during this period.

With this new plan in effect, the Transport Department remains committed to monitoring the supply chain and ensuring ORTIA's fuel logistics remain stable and efficient moving forward.

 

TRENDING

1
Assam's Bold Stance Against Poppy Cultivation

Assam's Bold Stance Against Poppy Cultivation

 India
2
Mizoram's Road Safety Crisis: A Call to Action

Mizoram's Road Safety Crisis: A Call to Action

 India
3
India's New Tax Code: Simplification on the Horizon

India's New Tax Code: Simplification on the Horizon

 India
4
Russia's Supreme Court Rejects Girkin's Appeal

Russia's Supreme Court Rejects Girkin's Appeal

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI in scientific research: Are machines the future of discovery?

The creative industry’s AI dilemma: Adapt or be left behind?

Navigating AI’s evolution: Key insights from the Global AI Safety Report

Beyond regulation: How market forces can shape the future of AI safety and accountability

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025