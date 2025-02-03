GIFT City Launches Sensex Futures and Options for Global Investment
Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel launched US Dollar-based Sensex Futures & Options contracts at India INX in GIFT City. This move aims to facilitate global investments in India and bolster the country's position as an emerging financial hub. The initiative aligns with India's economic growth under Prime Minister Modi.
Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel has unveiled the US Dollar-based Sensex Futures & Options contracts at the India International Exchange in GIFT City. With a bell ringing ceremony marking the launch, he emphasized that this step will simplify global investment opportunities in India.
The introduction of these contracts represents a substantial advancement in connecting Indian financial markets with the global investment ecosystem. Patel affirmed that this development strengthens India's journey towards becoming the world's third-largest economy, as envisioned by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
India INX MD and CEO Vijay Krishnamurthy hailed the launch as a 'historic milestone' and a 'defining moment' in India's financial journey. Backed by advanced technology, the initiative positions GIFT City as a key player in the global marketplace and strengthens its identity as a fintech hub.
