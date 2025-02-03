GIFT City Launches Sensex Futures and Options for Global Investment

Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel has unveiled the US Dollar-based Sensex Futures & Options contracts at the India International Exchange in GIFT City. With a bell ringing ceremony marking the launch, he emphasized that this step will simplify global investment opportunities in India.

The introduction of these contracts represents a substantial advancement in connecting Indian financial markets with the global investment ecosystem. Patel affirmed that this development strengthens India's journey towards becoming the world's third-largest economy, as envisioned by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

India INX MD and CEO Vijay Krishnamurthy hailed the launch as a 'historic milestone' and a 'defining moment' in India's financial journey. Backed by advanced technology, the initiative positions GIFT City as a key player in the global marketplace and strengthens its identity as a fintech hub.

