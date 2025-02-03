Iraq's Southern Oil Exports Reach New Heights

Iraq's oil exports continue to bolster its economy, with shipments from the southern ports averaging 3.3 million barrels per day in January. This figure marks an upward trend from the 3.232 million barrels per day recorded in December, according to oil officials.

The southern Basra terminals play a pivotal role, handling over 95% of Iraq's oil exports. As a key OPEC member, Iraq relies heavily on these operations for its state revenue.

The robust performance of these terminals underscores Iraq's importance in the global oil market, solidifying its position as a leading oil producer.

