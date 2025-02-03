Iraq's Southern Oil Exports Reach New Heights
Iraq's oil exports from its southern ports averaged 3.3 million barrels per day in January, witnessing a slight increase from December's figures. The southern Basra terminals, responsible for over 95% of the country's oil revenues, remain a crucial asset to Iraq's economy as a leading OPEC producer.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Basra | Updated: 03-02-2025 17:47 IST | Created: 03-02-2025 17:47 IST
- Country:
- Iraq
Iraq's oil exports continue to bolster its economy, with shipments from the southern ports averaging 3.3 million barrels per day in January. This figure marks an upward trend from the 3.232 million barrels per day recorded in December, according to oil officials.
The southern Basra terminals play a pivotal role, handling over 95% of Iraq's oil exports. As a key OPEC member, Iraq relies heavily on these operations for its state revenue.
The robust performance of these terminals underscores Iraq's importance in the global oil market, solidifying its position as a leading oil producer.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Sri Lanka and Sinopec Partner for $3.7 Billion Oil Refinery
I am going to ask Saudi Arabia, OPEC to bring down oil prices; if prices come down Russia-Ukraine war will end immediately: Donald Trump.
Trump Urges OPEC to Slash Oil Prices to Halt Ukraine War
Trump Urges OPEC to Slash Oil Prices
Trump Urges OPEC+ to Slash Oil Prices Amid Russia-Ukraine Conflict