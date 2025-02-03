Ramaphosa Stands Firm Amid Trump's Empty Threats on South African Land Policy

President Cyril Ramaphosa has dismissed U.S. President Donald Trump's threats to cease funding to South Africa over contentious land confiscation claims. The claims, made without substantiation, alleged that land and certain segments of the population in South Africa were being unfairly targeted.

The land policy in question is aimed at addressing historical imbalances in land ownership between white and Black South Africans, with a new law allowing for land expropriation without compensation in certain cases deemed in the public interest. This has faced opposition, particularly from the Democratic Alliance, which argues it violates constitutional property rights.

While Trump's comments have drawn attention to the ongoing debate, Ramaphosa maintains the importance of land reform to addressing colonial and apartheid-era injustices and insists that U.S. aid cuts would have limited impact on South Africa's broader socio-economic objectives.

