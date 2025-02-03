Left Menu

Ramaphosa Stands Firm Amid Trump's Empty Threats on South African Land Policy

President Cyril Ramaphosa defended South Africa's land policy after Donald Trump's threat to cut U.S. funding over alleged land confiscations. The policy aims to correct historical injustices by allowing land expropriation without compensation. The law targets equitable distribution, sparking debates on its constitutionality and potential economic impacts.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 03-02-2025 17:58 IST | Created: 03-02-2025 17:58 IST
Ramaphosa Stands Firm Amid Trump's Empty Threats on South African Land Policy

President Cyril Ramaphosa has dismissed U.S. President Donald Trump's threats to cease funding to South Africa over contentious land confiscation claims. The claims, made without substantiation, alleged that land and certain segments of the population in South Africa were being unfairly targeted.

The land policy in question is aimed at addressing historical imbalances in land ownership between white and Black South Africans, with a new law allowing for land expropriation without compensation in certain cases deemed in the public interest. This has faced opposition, particularly from the Democratic Alliance, which argues it violates constitutional property rights.

While Trump's comments have drawn attention to the ongoing debate, Ramaphosa maintains the importance of land reform to addressing colonial and apartheid-era injustices and insists that U.S. aid cuts would have limited impact on South Africa's broader socio-economic objectives.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Assam's Bold Stance Against Poppy Cultivation

Assam's Bold Stance Against Poppy Cultivation

 India
2
Mizoram's Road Safety Crisis: A Call to Action

Mizoram's Road Safety Crisis: A Call to Action

 India
3
India's New Tax Code: Simplification on the Horizon

India's New Tax Code: Simplification on the Horizon

 India
4
Russia's Supreme Court Rejects Girkin's Appeal

Russia's Supreme Court Rejects Girkin's Appeal

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI in scientific research: Are machines the future of discovery?

The creative industry’s AI dilemma: Adapt or be left behind?

Navigating AI’s evolution: Key insights from the Global AI Safety Report

Beyond regulation: How market forces can shape the future of AI safety and accountability

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025