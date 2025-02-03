Trade Tensions Temporarily Cooled: U.S. and Mexico Reach Border Security Agreement

In a surprising move, U.S. President Donald Trump announced a pause on new tariffs against Mexico, citing an agreement where Mexico will bolster its northern border security. This development comes after Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum confirmed the deployment of 10,000 National Guard members at the border to curb illegal drug flows.

The agreement allows both nations a month for further negotiations. Trump conveyed optimism for a comprehensive deal via Truth Social, stating his eagerness to collaborate with Sheinbaum. Markets responded to the announcement with U.S. stocks recovering from losses caused by tariff concerns.

Despite the deal with Mexico, tariffs on Canada and China loom, with Canada preparing retaliatory measures. The European Union is also bracing for potential tariffs on its products, paying heed to Trump's critical stance on the EU's trade practices.

(With inputs from agencies.)