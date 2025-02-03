Competing Offers Clash: Gaekwads vs Burmans Over Religare Shares
Danny Gaekwad Developments & Investments, a US-based firm, is challenging Sebi's rejection of its competing open offer for Religare Enterprises Ltd. The firm seeks regulatory exemptions to present a superior offer, amid a competitive acquisition race with Burmans, who are also targeting a significant stake in REL.
In a move that could reshape the control of Religare Enterprises Ltd (REL), US-based Danny Gaekwad Developments & Investments is pressing the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) for a chance to make a competing open offer.
The firm has petitioned Sebi to grant an exemption from current regulations, hoping to introduce a competing offer following the recent open offer initiated by Burmans. This development has the potential to significantly alter shareholder dynamics.
The escalating situation comes after Sebi's refusal of Gaekwad's initial attempt for a competing offer. Both parties aim to capture a substantial stake, with Gaekwad aggressively countering Burmans' offer terms with promises of higher acquisition prices.
